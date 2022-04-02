Community Calendar

Sunday, April 3

“Aladdin Jr.” musical at 3 p.m. at Martinsville High School auditorium.

Monday, April 4

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Martinsville School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Tuesday, April 5

Bingo at 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, April 6

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 to reserve.

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Effective listening class: 9-11 a.m., listening is a critical competency whether you are interviewing for your first job or in a leadership position; (register by March 24 and receive $10 off) cost is $49 for class; in person or virtual; pre-registration required by email at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, $20 General Admission, Fiddlin’ Earl White has been a mainstay in the old-time, folk and dance community for more than 45 years. An original and founding member of the famed Green Grass Cloggers, he is one of few Black Americans preserving and playing Appalachian old-time string band music, which was an intricate part of Black communities and formed the foundation of American music of today. Earl White is well known for his extensive repertoire of tunes, and his heartfelt, syncopated, driving style. He has played in numerous old time string bands, and he currently leads the Earl White String Band, featuring Mark Olitsky (banjo), Adrienne Davis (guitar) and Joseph Desjarnette (bass). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Friday, April 8

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Tuesday, April 12

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, April 13

Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum in the Historic Henry County Courthouse uptown.

Thursday, April 14

Wee Create!, Thursday, April 14, 3:30 – 5 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 2 – 5 with adult supervision, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Wee Create! is a fun class for tots and their trusted adult(s). Spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Advanced registration required. Call 276.632.3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

Saturday, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Sunday, April 17

Easter Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. featuring God Can during the 11 a.m. service. Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, Patrick Springs. Pastor Tom Warren and the congregation invite everyone to attend this time of celebration of our Risen Lord.

Saturday, April 23

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day, April 23, 2022, 11 am, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Admission Free. Celebrate Earth Day at this fun Family Day for all ages. Create crafts using recycled materials. Complimentary snacks. This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Sunday, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

Tuesday, April 26

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, April 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack April 29, 2022, 6 pm, Gravely-Lester Art Garden $20 General Admission, Kick back in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party. After Jack will perform hot folk from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Clyde Hooker Award Nominations, Nominations Due: April 29, 2022. Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, April 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Thursday, May 5

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Saturday, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Tuesday, May 10

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.