Estelle Harris, George Costanza’s mother on ‘Seinfeld,’ passes away at 93

Estelle Harris, best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld, has passed away at age 93.

Her son, Glen Harris, confirmed Saturday that she died of natural causes in Palm Desert, CA.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe,” her son said in a statement. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

In addition to her role as Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld opposite Jerry Stiller as George’s father Frank, Harris was also well-known for voicing the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on Seinfeld, said in a Twitter post. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine on Seinfeld, also reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, ​​”RIP Estelle Harris. I love you.”

Harris is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great grandson.

