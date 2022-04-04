Mindy Kaling is “so excited” about ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Screenwriter and producer Mindy Kaling just dropped some tantalizing hints about a third Legally Blonde film. To Entertainment Tonight, Kaling enthused, “I love this project. I am so excited about it.”

She adds, “It is going, you know, a little more slowly than we like but [it’s] just because we really want it to be good.”

The former Office star said of Reese Witherspoon‘s film series, “I think of it like Reese’s Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don’t want to be the person that messes up that story. So for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good.”

In a Zoom interview with Backstage and her Legally Blonde co-star Jennifer Coolidge last December, Witherspoon said of Legally Blonde‘s longevity, “The movie is such a feminist movie,” adding, “your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments.”

Mindy, meanwhile, is also active as the official brand ambassador for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ahead of this year’s national fundraising event, PanCAN PurpleStride, on April 30.

Kaling lost her mother, Swati Roysircar, to pancreatic cancer in 2012.

“The PanCAN PurpleStride — I’m not even athletic, I’m going to be doing this PurpleStride,” she jokes. It’s this important to me, spreading awareness about testing for pancreatic cancer. Sixty communities around the country, everyone’s meeting up to walk and raise money for pancreatic cancer awareness.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.