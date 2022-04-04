Rocky Mount Police officer’s trial starts today

A former Rocky Mount Police officer accused of storming the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to get his day in court when his trial begins today.

Thomas Robertson, who was formerly a sergeant in the Rocky Mount Police Department, will appear before Judge Christopher R. Cooper on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Robertson and fellow officer Jacob Fracker allegedly took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both men were initially suspended with pay, then suspended without pay after a photo of them inside the Capitol surfaced on social media.

The Rocky Mount Police Department later terminated both officers’ employment as a result of their arrest, saying their actions violated conduct and policies of the police department.