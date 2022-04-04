‘Saturday Night Live’ tees off on Will Smith Oscars slap

NBC/Will Heath

While host Jerrod Carmichael said in his monologue that he was over talking about Will Smith‘s slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, Saturday Night Live was all about it.

“I’m not gonna talk about it,” the stand-up first said, referring to the incident only as “it.”

Carmichael marveled that the incident had, at that point, “it” only happened six days ago, and yet it feels like we’ve all been talking about it forever.

“Like, doesn’t it feel like it happened when we were all in high school?” He added, “It feels like it happened somewhere between Jamiroquai and 9-11.”

That said, the sketch show teed off on the incident a few times, with one sketch that had Carmichael playing a seat filler eager to meet Chris Redd‘s Smith at the show, only to become less enthused as the “it” played out in real time.

Weekend Update spent most of its time unwrapping the slap, with co-anchor Colin Jost — who is married to Scarlett Johansson — calling it a, “disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife

Jost’s co-host Michael Che noted, “Love makes you do crazy things. You know what else makes you do crazy things? Crazy.”

As for Smith’s resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences after the attack, Jost joked, “He wasn’t going to, but then Jada gave him that look.”

Che and Jost also welcomed Kenan Thompson to the Update desk, playing O.J. Simpson, who in real life had opined.

As O.J., Thompson said, “I mean, Will, I don’t want to say that you’ve got rage issues, but if the glove fits…”

