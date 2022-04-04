Monday, April 4, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 4/3/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, LA Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State 109, Sacramento 90
LA Clippers 119, New Orleans 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)
Minnesota 5, Washington 1
Arizona 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 3 (SO)
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1
Seattle 4, Dallas 1

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1

