Sunny with a high of 66 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is some hazardous weather possible in our forecast this week. The National Weather Service says a few storms may become strong to severe late Wednesday afternoon and evening, capable of producing damaging winds.

Here’s what’s happening: High pressure pushes southeast to the North Carolina coast today, while a warm front stretches across the Ohio Valley. Low pressure will move northeast across the Gulf Coast states into the central Appalachians Tuesday bringing rain to the area. Another front moves across Wednesday and Thursday with another threat of showers and storms.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: