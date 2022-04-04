Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny with a high of 66 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Sunny with a high of 66 today

By staff
0
11752
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is some hazardous weather possible in our forecast this week. The National Weather Service says a few storms may become strong to severe late Wednesday afternoon and evening, capable of producing damaging winds.

Here’s what’s happening: High pressure pushes southeast to the North Carolina coast today, while a warm front stretches across the Ohio Valley. Low pressure will move northeast across the Gulf Coast states into the central Appalachians Tuesday bringing rain to the area. Another front moves across Wednesday and Thursday with another threat of showers and storms.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleScoreboard roundup — 4/3/22
Next articleRocky Mount Police officer’s trial starts today
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE