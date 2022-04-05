(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Stephen B. Biggs, 59, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Martinsville Health & Rehab Center. All services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Biggs family.

Linda Crawford, 81, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gary William Crum, 67, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Crum family.

Delois Digesare, 65, of Henry, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas “Tommy” L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Services is in charge.

The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gallimore family.

Charlotte Hudson Hopkins, 82, of Bassett,, died on Friday, April 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hopkins family.

Francis Keller, 54, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mildred Martin Massey, 84, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Martin Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Massey family.

Timothy A. Merriman, 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Peggy Privette, 87, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Caroline Stockton transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.