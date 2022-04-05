HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

By staff
0
12179
Obituaries

(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Stephen B. Biggs, 59, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Martinsville Health & Rehab Center. All services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Biggs family.

Linda Crawford, 81, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gary William Crum, 67, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Crum family.

Delois Digesare, 65, of Henry, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas “Tommy” L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Services is in charge.

The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gallimore family.

Charlotte Hudson Hopkins, 82, of Bassett,, died on Friday, April 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hopkins family.

Francis Keller, 54, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mildred Martin Massey, 84, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Martin Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Massey family.

Timothy A. Merriman, 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Peggy Privette, 87, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Caroline Stockton transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Previous articleKansas beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA men’s basketball title
Next articleCommunity Calendar
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.