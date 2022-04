UNC was beaten by Kansas 72-69, losing in the NCAA tournament championship game and ending the season.

The Cardinals beat the Nats yesterday 4-3. The Nats are 3-13 in pre-season play with the season getting underway on Thursday. The Nats play the Mets at 12:05 p.m. today. The first pitch of the season will be at 4:05 p.m. Thursday when the Nats host the Mets. Hear all the action on WHEE.