In Brief: ‘Next Generation’ cast reunites for ‘Picard’; ‘Sherlock’ series coming to HBO Max, and more

Star Trek: Picard will welcome aboard six Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members for the Paramount+ show’s third and final season, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn, along with Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart in the final chapter of Star Trek: Picard. Frakes, Sirtis and Spiner have appeared in previous in Star Trek: Picard episodes over the first two seasons. Season two is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays…

ABC on Tuesday released the season finale dates for its scripted primetime series, which begin next Tuesday, April 12 with the final episode of the network’s freshman comedy Abbott Elementary, followed by the series finale of black-ish airs the following Tuesday, April 19. The cop drama The Rookie wraps up its fourth season Sunday, May 15, while The Good Doctor closes out its fifth season the following night. ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block — The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners and Home Economics — as well as the drama A Million Little Things, close out their current seasons on Wednesday, May 18. Thursday, May 19 marks the Station 19 and Big Sky season finales. Finally, on Thursday, May 26, it’s the two-hour Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale…

The Sherlock Holmes film universe is expanding into TV with two shows tied to the film in early development at HBO Max, sources tell Variety. The potential show would be set in the same time frame as 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, which were based on inspired by the books of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Downey Jr. and Susan Downey would executive-produce the shows along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. The two shows would each reportedly focus on a new character that would be introduced in Sherlock Holmes 3. Sherlock Holmes grossed over $524 million worldwide, while A Game of Shadows went on to gross over $543 million worldwide. A planned third film doesn’t have a release date and is not currently in production…

Nancy Meyers has inked a deal to write, direct and produce a new ensemble comedy feature for Netflix, the title and plot of which have yet to be revealed, sources tell Deadline. Meyers’ directing and writing credits include The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, It’s Complicated, and What Women Want. Her writing/producing Father of the Bride and its sequel. She last wrote, directed and produced the 2015 Anne Hathaway–Robert De Niro dramedy The Intern…

