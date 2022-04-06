(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Nellie Jarrett Brim, 93, Spencer, Va., died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Brim family.

Linda Crawford, 81, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gary William Crum, 67, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Crum family.

Delois Digesare, 65, of Henry, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas “Tommy” L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Services is in charge.

The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gallimore family.

Charlotte Hudson Hopkins, 82, of Bassett,, died on Friday, April 1, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hopkins family.

Francis Keller, 54, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elsie Cahill Martin, 64, of Martinsville, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Timothy A. Merriman, 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Peggy Privette, 87, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Brenda Williamson, no age listed, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Pigg River Community Center at 12 p.m. Stanfield-Miller Funeral Home is in charge.

Bonita Elaine “Bonnie” Zimmerman, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.