Second season of ‘Bridgerton’ sets Netflix record

Netflix/Liam Daniel

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that the second season of Bridgerton was watched for 251.7 million hours over the last seven days, setting a record as the streaming service’s most-viewed English-language TV series.

The second season launched on March 25 and amassed 193 million hours viewed across its opening weekend, but added to that with its first full week of ratings data. The move also saw Bridgerton‘s first season return to Netflix’s top ten, in second place with another 53 million hours watched.

However, the Korean smash Squid Game still holds the overall record for the streaming service, with 571.8 million hours viewed during the week of September 27.

