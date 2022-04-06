Tom Brady unveils Made in America BRADY collection

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady made his foray into fashion earlier this year, and now he’s back with a new collection.

The football star, who announced an end to his brief retirement last month, revealed his BRADY brand has released a Made In America collection with products all made in the USA as the name suggests.

“Did I make it all myself with the sewing machine in the laundry room? Maybe…who’s to say?,” Brady joked in an Instagram post.

He continued, “But seriously…these are heavyweight premium sweats made from the highest quality fleece and jersey materials and these have become my go to each morning when I’m on the way to the field to throw (or take Lua out or make waffles or any other Dad stuff).”

The latest lineup includes a mix of sweatshirts, shorts, T-shirts and more in four colorways and seven styles.

One standout from the line is the fleece zip-up top that features heavyweight fleece as well as BRADY logo embroidery across the chest. It’s available in graphite or ink.

Another pick is the shorts that also include a heavy fleece texture and logo with the same color options.

All items from the new collection are available exclusively on the company’s website.

Brady’s fashion collection initially launched in January, and for the first campaign, the brand tapped NCAA players as well as newly drafted athletes for his ad who are all being compensated for their name, image and likeness.

“I was a young athlete at one point,” Brady previously said in a post. “If I had this opportunity, I would have jumped at it too. So it’s nice to support these young athletes.”

He added, “That’s something that I’m really excited about.”

