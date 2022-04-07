Thursday, April 7, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentThe knives come out when chefs sabotage chefs in TBS' 'Rat in...
NewsEntertainment

The knives come out when chefs sabotage chefs in TBS’ ‘Rat in the Kitchen’

By staff
0
8
TBS/John Nowak

A rat in your kitchen is arguably a bad thing — unless it’s Remy, that lovable, scampering chef from Ratatouille — but TBS’ Rat in the Kitchen takes that to another level. 

“It’s part cooking competition that you’re used to, but then Knives Out, sort of a whodunnit,” describes stand-up comic and co-host Natasha Leggero

Each episode features a group of chefs, plying their skills in an effort to win a cash prize, but that’s where the similarities to other shows end, she explains. A “rat” is chosen in secret before the competition begins, and their job is to secretly screw up the dishes presented to Leggero, and her co-host, legendary chef Ludo Lefebvre

“[T]hey are there to sabotage the rest of the chefs’ dishes, and they are all working together as a team — including that rat. So nobody knows who the rat is. So everybody is sort of suspecting everybody,” Leggero explains.

Sometimes, however, the surprise is that the chef messes up a dish all on their own, Ludo admits. “I mean, look, in the show, I eat some amazing dish[es], and I eat some very bad dish[es], like disgusting dish[es]. So definitely sometimes you feel that the rat [sabotaged] the dish because it’s very bad. And at the end, you realize he was not the rat.”

“Right,” Leggero adds with a laugh. “His grandmother gave him a bad recipe…”

She adds she wanted to be part of the show — particularly because she can’t cook — so she’s happy to just serve up the comedy. “Ludo is funny, but he is like, extremely serious about food. And, so you know, I think it’s just a good combo.”  

Rat in the Kitchen airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleSenate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote
Next articleFormer Oscars host Billy Crystal calls “disturbing” Will Smith incident an “assault”
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE