Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentDoctor Strange beats Batman for ticket presales on Fandango
NewsEntertainment

Doctor Strange beats Batman for ticket presales on Fandango

By staff
0
6
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has bested The Batman, becoming the biggest movie in 2022 to date in terms of ticket pre-sales on Fandango.

Advance tickets went on sale on Thursday, and Fandango tells ABC Audio the Sorcerer Supreme conjured up “staggering” numbers of fans, with showtimes selling out for the May 6 release, leading theater chains to add showtimes to keep up with demand. It’s showing the biggest pre-sales since Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars at least two versions of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s title character, as well as returning Marvel movie players Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, as well as newcomer Xochitl Gomez, and X-Men veteran Patrick Stewart.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTearful Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates with Biden at White House: ‘We’ve made it’
Next article‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha-chas to Disney+
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE