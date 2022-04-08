Friday, April 8, 2022
Kim and Pete make it red carpet official at premiere of ‘The Kardashians’

By staff
Hulu/Frank Micelotta

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken another formal step in the evolution of a celebrity relationship: They’ve gone from ‘Instagram official’ to ‘red carpet official.’

The pair walked the rug at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios Thursday night to celebrate the premiere of Hulu’s new reality series The Kardashians, which just debuted on the streaming service.

And while they arrived together, Pete played the supportive boyfriend by letting Kim shine by herself at one point to preen for the paps. All the better to show off her skin-tight, metallic Thierry Mugler gown, a tribute, Page Six says, to the designer who passed away this January.

For his part, Pete wore a black-on-black tuxedo suit, with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

