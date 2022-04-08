Local sports

William Byron claimed victory at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at the Martinsville Speedway Thursday night. Zane Smith won the first stage and Ben Rhodes claimed the second stage win. Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum finished sixth through 10th, respectively. Rhodes leads the Truck Series standings by four points over second-place Chandler Smith.

The Nats lost to the Mets 5-1 on opening day Thursday. The two teams meet each other again at 7:05 p.m. tonight. Off with season-opening wins in the National League after the Mets are the Cubs, Cards, Reds and D’backs. First-game winners in the American League are the Royals and the Astros.