Stuart woman arrested for assaulting police

Amanda Christine Vessell (PCSO)

A Stuart woman was arrested Thursday for two counts of feloniously assaulting a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Amanda Christine Vessell, 38, of 3952 Wayside Road, was taken in to custody shortly after 12 PM after a violent confrontation with multiple sheriff’s deputies, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

The incident occurred when Vessell entered the security area of the Patrick County Circuit Courthouse. She bypassed the metal detector and told sheriff’s deputy Any Petty that she was going to see the judge. Petty told her that court was not in session and that she could not go into the courtroom.

She continued in an attempt to get into the courtroom, and Petty physically tried to prevent her from going up the stairs that led to the courtroom. Vessell began to fight Petty, allegedly striking him multiple times.

Petty took Vessell to the floor and kept her pinned down until other deputies arrived minutes later to assist.

Vessell repeatedly elbowed and struck Petty while he had her on the floor, and she had to be tased when assisting deputies responded.

“The struggle was so intense that Deputy Petty could not take his hands off of Vessell to use his radio, I am grateful that the employees at the clerk’s office were able to call for help,” Smith said.

Vessell continued to fight with the responding deputies and assaulted Captain Rob Coleman during the arrest process.

The sheriff stated that Vessell’s behavior was not only violent, but bizarre, with one witness describing her as “wild.”

Smith stated that Vessell continued her violent behavior at the jail.

Vessell is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. Both Petty and Vessell received medical assistance, with each sustaining minor injuries.