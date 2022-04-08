Suspect arrested for arson

Kerstain Hill (MPD)

MARTINSVILLE, VA – On Monday April 4, 2022 just after midnight, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a reported brush fire on Cleveland Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found a fire burning between a business on Cleveland Avenue and the Blue Ridge Library. The fire burned an area which included trees, shrubbery, an outbuilding, and a fence.

Bystanders initially reporting seeing someone in the area prior to the fire. Officers from the Martinsville Police Department as well as the Henry County Sheriff’s office responded to search for said person.

The Martinsville Fire Marshal’s office responded and began their fire investigation.

After multiple interviews, including viewing surveillance camera footage, Ms. Kerstain Hill was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the Martinsville City Jail where she awaits trial.