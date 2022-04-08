Friday, April 8, 2022
Sports

Tiger Woods returns to Masters with strong opening round

By staff
Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Golf great Tiger Woods is back Friday for day two at Augusta National Golf Club in his first competitive golf tournament since the SUV crash that almost took his life 14 months ago.

Many doubted if Woods would walk again after shattering his right leg in the devastating crash. Now the five-time Masters champ has finished his first tournament round Thursday, only four strokes off the lead, saying he’s right where he needs to be heading into round two.

“I was able to make a few putts and end up in the red like I am right now,” he said.

