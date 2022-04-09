HomeNewsEntertainmentJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged...again
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged…again

By staff
Rich Fury/WireImage

It seems as though the speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had gotten engaged — again — isn’t speculation at all: It’s true.

ABC News has confirmed that the couple, who originally broke off their first engagement in 2004, are once again set to wed. People was the first to report the news, citing a rep for Jennifer.  The Marry Me star also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle, and tweeted a video teasing “a really exciting and special story to share.” 

She directed her fans to her online community OntheJlo, where People reported that she posted a clip of herself admiring a huge green diamond ring. The clip was shared on her sister Lynda Lopez‘s Instagram, with the caption, “So this happened.”

Jennifer and Affleck, aka “Bennifer,” rekindled their romance last summer after Jennifer broke up with Alex Rodriguez. If the couple makes it to the altar, it’ll be the Jennifer’s fourth marriage, and Affleck’s second. Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Speaking about her reunion with Affleck, Jennifer told People earlier, “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

Bennifer’s first engagement ended, in part, due to the media attention surrounding their relationship.

