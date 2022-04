(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Nellie Jarrett Brim, 93, Spencer, Va., died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Brim family.

Carol Giles, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elsie Cahill Martin, 64, of Martinsville, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Tanya Smith, 51, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Melissa Renee Pruitt Taylor, 37, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at Riverside Dr, Bassett, Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 pm until 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow. Collins-Mckee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.

Bonita Elaine “Bonnie” Zimmerman, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.