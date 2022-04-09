Local sports

Brandon Jones earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win since September 2020 by passing Ty Gibbs on the final lap of double overtime Friday at Martinsville Speedway. Landon Cassill finished second to post his best Xfinity result in 184 series starts. AJ Allmendinger finished third to claim the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He is the only driver to finish inside the top-10 in each race this season. Austin Hill finished fourth for his fourth top-five finish this season. Sam Mayer finished fifth after clashing with Gibbs on the final lap – which ultimately led to the two drivers getting into a fight on pit road.

The Cup Cars race tonight in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the Martinsville Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Mets handed the Nats their second loss in as many games by a score of 7-3 on Friday. The two teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. Thanks to the Nats, the Mets are off to a 2-0 start and lead the NL East. The Cubs and Cards are both 1-0 at the top of the NL Central. The Dodgers and Giants lead the NL West with 1-0 records. In the American League the Rays, Yankees and Blue Jays are tied at the top of the AL East, the Tigers and Royals are 1-0 in the AL Central and the Astros sport a 2-0 record at the top of the AL West.