Obituaries

Thelma W. Anglin, 94, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.

Lois Irene Barnes, 84, of Axton, Virginia, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Barnes family.

Nellie Jarrett Brim, 93, Spencer, Va., died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Brim family.

Cassie Mae Carter, 92, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Edwin Coleman Jr., 40, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Donald Wayne Fain, 74, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, and other times at the home of Kim Wheeler, 1231 Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Fain family.

Carol Giles, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Leora Millner Hampton, no age listed, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-East Martinsville. Burial will follow in the Millner-Dandridge Family cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be at the home at 1104 Fishel Street, Martinsville at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Dr. David Brooke McConnell, no age listed, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, Va. A memorial service will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McConnell family.

Robert “Bobby” Meador, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Tanya Smith, 51, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bonita Elaine “Bonnie” Zimmerman, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.