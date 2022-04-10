Local sports

Sunday, April 10, 2022
William Byron took the checkered flag in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the Martinsville Speedway Saturday night. Joey Logano took second place and Austin Dillon finished third.

The Mets handed the Nats their third loss in as many games by a score of 5-0 on Saturday. The two teams play again on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Thanks to the Nats, the Mets are off to a 3-0 start and lead the NL East. The Cubs and Cards are 2-0 atop the NL Central and the Padres are 2-1 and in first place in the NL West. In the American League, the Rays, Blue Jays and Yankees are tied at 2-0 in the AL East, the Royals lead the AL Central at 2-0 and the Mariners are in front in the AL West at 2-0.

