‘American Idol’ recap: Jimme Allen mentors as America takes the reigns

Monday, April 11, 2022
Now that the Top 24 has been decided, it’s America’s turn to take the reigns on American Idol.

Sunday’s episode saw half of the contestants being mentored by country star Jimmie Allen, who was a pervious contestant on the show, making it to the Top 40 during season 10, the year Scotty McCreery won. Not only did he serve as mentor, he also treated everyone to a performance of his new song “Down Home.”

Here’s are the contestants who performed and their song selections:

Jay: “I Want You Back” The Jackson 5 
Elli Rowe: “Everywhere” Fleetwood Mac
Tristen Gressett: “With A Little Help From My Firends” The Beatles/Joe Cocker 
Scarlet: “Levitating” Dua Lipa
Sage: “Jolene” Dolly Parton
Danielle Finn: “Your Song” Elton John
Mike Parker: “Best Shot” Jimmie Allen 
Emyrson Flora: “Angels Like You” Miley Cyrus 
Dan Marshall: “Heaven” Bryan Adams
Jacob Moran: “In My Blood” Shawn Mendes
HunterGirl: “Banjo” Rascal Flatts
Nicolina: “Elastic Heart” Sia 

Tonight, the remaining contestants, mentored by pop superstar Bebe Rexha, will take the stage for a chance to win America’s votes.

American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

