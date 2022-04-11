‘American Idol’ recap: Jimme Allen mentors as America takes the reigns

ABC/Karen Neal

Now that the Top 24 has been decided, it’s America’s turn to take the reigns on American Idol.

Sunday’s episode saw half of the contestants being mentored by country star Jimmie Allen, who was a pervious contestant on the show, making it to the Top 40 during season 10, the year Scotty McCreery won. Not only did he serve as mentor, he also treated everyone to a performance of his new song “Down Home.”

Here’s are the contestants who performed and their song selections:

Jay: “I Want You Back” The Jackson 5

Elli Rowe: “Everywhere” Fleetwood Mac

Tristen Gressett: “With A Little Help From My Firends” The Beatles/Joe Cocker

Scarlet: “Levitating” Dua Lipa

Sage: “Jolene” Dolly Parton

Danielle Finn: “Your Song” Elton John

Mike Parker: “Best Shot” Jimmie Allen

Emyrson Flora: “Angels Like You” Miley Cyrus

Dan Marshall: “Heaven” Bryan Adams

Jacob Moran: “In My Blood” Shawn Mendes

HunterGirl: “Banjo” Rascal Flatts

Nicolina: “Elastic Heart” Sia

Tonight, the remaining contestants, mentored by pop superstar Bebe Rexha, will take the stage for a chance to win America’s votes.

American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.