‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler will executive produce ‘Ironheart’ for Disney+

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney — Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ryan Coogler has been tapped as the executive producer of Ironheart, the upcoming Marvel Studios series bound for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, the show will center on Riri Williams, a brilliant student who creates her own Iron Man suit in her MIT dorm.

Coogler’s involvement is a logical bit of synergy, as Dominique Thorne will reportedly make her debut as the character in his upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which takes place after the death of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Ironheart does not yet have an official premiere date, but could debut later this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveris set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

