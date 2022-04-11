Monday, April 11, 2022
Chris Pratt “blown away” by fans’ support of his sports documentary ‘Alaskan Nets’

By staff
ABC/Randy Holmes

Marvel movie star Chris Pratt told his 36.5 million Instagram followers that he is “blown away” by his “little film that could,” the “incredible documentary” Alaskan Nets.

The documentary is set in the remote Alaskan island town of Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined the home of Alaska’s last remaining native reserve, producers tease: fishing and basketball.

The “proud” executive producer gushed that the film, about the Metlakatla Chiefs, the local high school’s home team, “is more than just a basketball movie,” adding, “[I]t’s a story of hope during tough times, and we all need stories like that.”

Pratt explained that there have been 1,100 schools across the U.S. and Canada participating in a Movie Night tour boosting the film. The events helped pad the bottom lines of the schools’ concession stands — many of which were forced to shut down during the pandemic — and those stands help fund the schools’ teams.  

The actor also urged people to stream the “empowering, beautiful” story, which “brings people together and can inspire us to keep going.”

The movie was the Audience Choice Award winner at last year’s Santa Barbara film festival.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

