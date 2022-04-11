In Brief: Brie Larson joins ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ and more

Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson has been tapped for a role in Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate film in the Fast and Furious saga. “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel,'” Vin Diesel shared Sunday on Instagram, next to a photo of of the two sharing a laugh. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” he added. F10 is slated for May 29, 2023 release. Prior to that, Larson will appear in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, slated for a February 2023 opening. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Kathryn Hays, the actress best known for playing the trouble-making home-wrecker Kim Sullivan for nearly four decades on the CBS daytime drama As the World Turns until the soap’s cancellation in 2010, died March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut, according to the funeral home. She was 87. In addition to her long-running role on ATWT, Hays is remembered by fans of the original Star Trek for her memorable guest portrayal as Gem, the beautiful alien who rescued an injured Captain Kirk by briefly absorbing his injuries, in the 1968 episode “The Empath.” Her other TV appearances include The High Chaparral, Mannix, Here Come the Brides, Marcus Welby, M.D., Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law and Night Gallery…

