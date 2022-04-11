Monday, April 11, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentLarry's back: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning for 12th season
NewsEntertainment

Larry’s back: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returning for 12th season

staff
By staff
0
7
HBO/John P. Johnson

Larry David‘s Emmy-winning Seinfeld follow-up Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back for season 12 on HBO.

The network, and all involved in the show, have always left it up to the mercurial David when it comes time to renew the program.  That may be why HBO appears to be playing catch-up, and has yet to issue a press release about the news.

Instead, David confirmed Sunday at a Directors Guild of America that the series would return, according to Deadline.

The show dropped its eleventh season last September, and its finale was in December.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleScottie Scheffler wins his first Masters
Next articleBolt of lighting: Disney+ casts ‘Adam Project’ lead Walker Scobell for ‘Percy Jackson’ series
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE