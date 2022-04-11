Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Scandalous! Bullying allegations cause ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off producers to part ways with main crew member

By staff
Netflix

Lady Whistledown might just run out of ink, thanks to a real-life behind-the-scenes scandal on the spin-off to Netflix’s hit Bridgerton.

The upcoming series centers on the younger days of Golda Rosheuvel‘s Queen Charlotte and other characters from the popular bodice-ripper series. 

However, in a kerfuffle worthy of the show’s resident gossip maven, an anonymous whistleblowing hotline has led to the dismissal of design chief Dave Arrowsmith, according to The Sun.

Apparently, Arrowsmith was accused of “bullying” co-workers on the set, prompting producers to start the tip line to gather evidence after “several incidents” on the show. 

The head production designer, tasked with decorating the Regency-era show’s settings, was a veteran of BBC series like Doctor Who and Cold Feet, and ABC’s romantic action show Whiskey Cavalier.

Netflix had no official comment to the publication, but confirmed that Arrowsmith was no longer a part of the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

