Andrew Redington/Getty Images

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Scottie Scheffler added a new green jacket to his wardrobe on Sunday.

The 25-year-old American and top-ranked player in the world was crowned the Masters champion at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler finished 10 under par to win the Masters, his first major tournament victory.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.