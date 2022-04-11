Monday, April 11, 2022
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ soars to #1 at the box office with $71 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the live action-CGI animated sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, opened in first place at the box office with an estimated $71 million — a bigger three-day debut than its predecessor and a new record opening for a video game adaptation.

Overseas, where the film starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz as the voice of its titular character, opened a week earlier in some markets, it pulled in an estimated $70 million so far, bringing its current worldwide tally to $141 million.

Sonic also knocked last week’s number-one, Morbius, into distant second with an estimated $10.2 million. That brings its two-week domestic total to $57.1 million. Internationally, Morbius has earned an estimated $69.3 million, bringing its total global haul to $126.4 million.

The Channing Tatum/Sandra Bullock rom-com The Lost City took in an estimated $9.2 million in its third week of release. The film, which has only opened in a few foreign markets, has taken in $9.7 million to date, bringing its three-week worldwide tally to $78.6 million.

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller Ambulance disappointed with an estimated $8.7 million, good for just fourth place. The film, from director Michael Bay, did slightly better overseas, where it delivered an estimated $22.5 million, bringing its worldwide box office total to $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Batman, grabbing a little under $6.6 million. The film has raked in $359.1 million in North America after six weeks and $376.1 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $735.2 million.

