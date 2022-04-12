Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Not a “Nobody”: Bob Odenkirk to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star Monday

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Better Call Saul lead and Nobody star Bob Odenkirk will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The comic, writer and star of AMC’s Breaking Bad and its spin-off will receive the 2,720th star on the same day Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season begins on AMC.

For fans of both shows, some more good news if you ever want to visit: Odenkirk’s star, located at 1725 Vine Street, in front of the Aster Hotel, will be next to that of his friend and former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston.

It was recently revealed that Cranston’s Walter White, as well as fellow Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, would make an appearance on the final season of Odenkirk’s prequel spin-off.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

