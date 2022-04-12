NYC subway shootings updates: 10 shot in Brooklyn, suspect at large

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A gunman donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke canister and opened fire on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning, injuring at least 16 people and sparking panic during the rush-hour commute.

Ten people were shot and six suffered other injuries, officials said. Five people are in critical but stable condition.

Police described the gunman, who is still on the run, as an “active shooter.” The bloodshed in Brooklyn comes amid a surge in crime on New York City’s transit system.

The shooting, reported just before 8:30 a.m. local time, erupted on a Manhattan-bound N subway car as it approached the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

According to a police official, the suspect was seen mumbling to himself before he put on the gas mask, released a smoke canister commonly bought online and opened fire with .380 caliber handgun.

There were no working cameras in the 36th Street station, according to a police official.

Yav Montano, 24, was on the train when he said the whole car filled with smoke.

“You couldn’t see a thing. It was hard to breathe, it was hard to see. It was hard to hear or pay attention to what was going on with the chaos that was happening,” he said.

“I didn’t see anything because the smoke in the train was so thick. I couldn’t even see halfway down the length of the train car,” he said.

“After the smoke went on there was a bunch of popping, which I thought at first was firecrackers,” he said. “I ducked behind a chair to protect myself.”

From a crouching position on the floor, Montano said, “I saw a lot of blood on the floor. Too much blood.”

Montano said the doors opened at 36th Street about three to four minutes later, and “as soon as the doors opened everyone started to pour out and run.”

Sewell said there are no known explosives on subways.

She said a motive isn’t known, and while she initially said the shooting isn’t being investigated as an act of terrorism, she later said, they are “not ruling anything out.”

Sewell described the suspect as a man wearing a green construction-type vest and a gray-hooded sweatshirt. The suspect has a “heavy build” and is believed to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, Sewell said.

Schools in the area are on “shelter in place” protocols, officials said. Students are being kept inside but the school day is going on as normal.

A man who works in a bodega outside the subway told ABC New York station WABC about 10 to 15 people ran to his store for safety.

“It was horrifying,” he said.

“I saw three or four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. They just fell to floor before the cops came. … They just stayed here for a couple of minutes before the coast was clear,” he said. “Everyone was terrified, I was terrified.”

Victims range in age from 17 to 50, according to a police official.

President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been briefed on the situation.

The FBI is assisting the NYPD and officials from the ATF are at the scene.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was at the scene in Brooklyn for the afternoon news conference.

Both the Massachusetts State Police and the Washington, D.C., Transit Police said they’re monitoring the situation although there are no known threats.

Anyone with information, video or photos is urged to call 800-577-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira, Miles Cohen and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

