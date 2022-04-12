Tuesday, April 12, 2022
NYC subway shootings updates: Multiple shot, suspect at large

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people have been shot in an incident involving a northbound N train in Brooklyn, New York, just before 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to police sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shootings took place on the train or at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park or the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.

At least 11 people are injured, according to a city source. Many, if not most, appear to have been shot. The victims were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.

The New York City Police Department said there are no active explosive devices at this time.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed on the incident.

“First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues,” the governor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

