Obituaries

Lois Irene Barnes, 84, of Axton, Virginia, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service at Henry Memorial Park.Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Barnes family.

Cassie Mae Carter, 92, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. A Homegoing service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at the Pritchett family cemetery. A visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Edwin Coleman Jr., 40, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marie Akers Davis, 95, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Sovah-Health Martinsville. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family.

Carol Giles, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Leora Millner Hampton, no age listed, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-East Martinsville. Burial will follow in the Millner-Dandridge Family cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be at the home at 1104 Fishel Street, Martinsville at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Dr. David Brooke McConnell, no age listed, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, Va. A memorial service will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McConnell family.

Robert “Bobby” Meador, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wright Funeral Service & Crematory. Following the visitation, there will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Howard Moore, 63, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Otis Wayne Neamo, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Melvin McGeHee Smith, 86, of Eden, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Friendly Worship Center. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Tanya Smith, 51, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The funeral will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.