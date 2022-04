The Nats pummeled the Braves Monday night 11-2 picking up their second win in a row and improving to 2-3 on the season. The two teams play again tonight at 7:20 p.m.

The Phillies lead the NL East 3-1, the Cards and Cubs are atop the NL Central 2-1 and the Padres and the Rockies are tied in the NL West at 3-1. In the American League the Rays and Blue Jays lead the AL East at 3-1, the White Sox are on top in the AL Central 2-1 and the Astros are first in the AL West at 3-1.