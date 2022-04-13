Amanda Bynes and her fiancé drop single

Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amanda Bynes hasn’t said anything on her social media since her mother’s conservatorship of her affairs was terminated last month, but on her Instagram, she just posted that she and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have just dropped a single.

“Diamonds,” a song on which Michael raps, and Bynes provides the chorus, is available on Spotify and other streaming services.

“Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist,” Bynes chants, following with what sounds like, “diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fish, yeah I wish.”

While not assessing the quality of the track, which is apparently about partying and dropping money in Los Angeles, Bynes’ rapping style might be judged to be culturally questionable.

