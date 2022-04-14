﻿’Game of Thrones’ ﻿actor calls allegations of sexually explicit communication with minor “horrifying and completely untrue”

Gatt in 2015 – Amy Graves/Getty Images for GBK Productions

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt is responding to allegations of that he engaged in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor.”

Taking to social media, Gatt, 50, defended himself in a statement beginning, “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless.”

“I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release,” he continued. “I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

Gatt then thanked his friends and supporters and said “for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

On April 6, Gatt was arrested at his LA-area home on suspicion of engaging in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor” by detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday, Los Angeles police reached out to the public in search of people who may have been victimized by him.

Detectives served a search warrant at Gatt’s home, “after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,” according to an LAPD statement.

Gatt was arrested on a felony warrant for “contact with a minor for sexual offense,” police said. Details of his alleged crime were not released.

Gatt had a minor role in Game of Thrones, playing one of the Free Folk in season four. His other acting credits include NCIS: New Orleans, Thor and Star Trek Into Darkness, according to IMDb.

