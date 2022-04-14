Ryan Reynolds honors soccer team partner Rob McElhenney’s birthday with a stadium urinal

ABC/Randy Holmes

Ryan Reynolds did something special for his pal, and Wrexham Football Club co-chair, Rob McElhenney‘s birthday Thursday: He dedicated a stadium urinal to him.

On a short video shot in one of the loos at the historic Racecourse Ground in Wales, where teams have played footy since 1877, Reynolds waited for someone to emerge from a stall — without washing his hands, the Deadpool star noticed — to officially snip a very tiny ribbon over the urinal.

The fixture had been marked off with a small brass plaque, on which the Always Sunny and Mythic Quest co-creator’s face had been etched.

“With love from Wrexham AFC, Paid for by Ryan Reynolds,” a close-up on the plaque reveals.

Popping a bottle of champagne, the notorious prankster smiles, “Congratulations, Rob.”

The pair’s adventure in buying the club will be seen on the FX reality show Welcome to Wrexham later this year.

