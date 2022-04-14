Local sports

Thursday, April 14, 2022
The Nats won the series with the Braves with a 3-1 win Wednesday. evened the series 16-4 over the Nats last night making the Nats 2-4 on the season. The Nats begin a four-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates with the first game set for tonight at 6:35 p.m.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Rockies lead the NL West. In the American League the Rays and the Blue Jays are tied in the AL East, the White Sox are on top in the AL Central and the Astros are first in the AL West.

