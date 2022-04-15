(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Victoria Ann Rose Byrd, age 36 of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Byrd Family.

Robert Edwin Coleman Jr., 40, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Willie Grant Jr., 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert “Bobby” Meador, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wright Funeral Service & Crematory. Following the visitation, there will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Howard Moore, 63, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Cecil Moyer, 51, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George W. Penn, 94, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Alice Louise Jones Riggins transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

James Douglas Soots, 30, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A viewing will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Compassion Church, 6871 Irisburg Road, Axton, VA 24054. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service at the home. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Soots family.

Joyce Enright Varn, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home on Devine Street in Columbia, S.C., with a reception immediately following.

Clory Witcher, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dwight Cecil Wright, 75, of Critz, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church in Stuart, Va. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wright family.