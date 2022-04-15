HomeNewsLocalPatrick County hospital has been sold NewsLocal Patrick County hospital has been sold By staff April 15, 2022 0 16 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patrick County’s old hospital building has new ownerThe hospital has been closed since 2017, after Pioneer Community Hospital filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRussia-Ukraine live updates: Russia bans British PM, cabinet members from territoryNext articleCloudy with a high of 74 today staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local ROADWATCH: April 15-22 April 16, 2022 Local Martinsville man shot in the back April 16, 2022 Local North Carolina woman charged with murder after car crash April 16, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular ROADWATCH: April 15-22 April 16, 2022 High fire threat persists in New Mexico amid devastating blaze April 16, 2022 National Parks icon, Betty Reid Soskin, retires as park ranger at 100 years old April 16, 2022 Martinsville man shot in the back April 16, 2022 Load more Recent Comments