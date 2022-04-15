Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomeNewsLocalPatrick County hospital has been sold
NewsLocal

Patrick County hospital has been sold

staff
By staff
0
16
Patrick County’s old hospital building has new owner
The hospital has been closed since 2017, after Pioneer Community Hospital filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.
Previous articleRussia-Ukraine live updates: Russia bans British PM, cabinet members from territory
Next articleCloudy with a high of 74 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE