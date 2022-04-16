Martinsville man shot in the back

Harley Daniel Pendleton

On April 15, 2022, at approximately 10:16 am, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot inside a vehicle and was then driven to the Horsepasture Rescue Squad. At 10:25 am, deputies arrived at Horsepasture Rescue Squad and located the victim inside a 2002 Honda Civic. He had suffered an apparent gunshot to the back.

The victim was identified as Michael Shane McBride, 36, of 326 Persimmon Drive, Martinsville, VA. Mr. McBride was subsequently airlifted to a Roanoke, Virginia Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that another male individual and Harley Daniel Pendleton, 41, of 965 Boxwood Lane Bassett, VA, had gotten into a dispute over a vehicle. The other male tried to retrieve the vehicle from Mr. Pendleton’s property. The vehicle had mechanical issues and could only be driven a short distance away. Mr. Pendleton discovered that the vehicle had been moved and chased down the subject and Mr. McBride, who was operating another vehicle. Mr. Pendleton blocked Mr. McBride’s vehicle with his truck and then fired multiple rounds into Mr. McBride’s vehicle, striking him in the back.

Mr. Pendleton was taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with the following.

Malicious Wounding

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Harley Daniel Pendleton is currently incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.