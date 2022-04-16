Saturday, April 16, 2022
North Carolina woman charged with murder after car crash

Christine S. Barnette

A Cary, North Carolina woman has been charged with murder when a high-speed car chase through four counties ended with the death of a Mount Airy man.

In addition to murder, Christine S. Barnette, 41, has been charged with endanger and continuing to drive in excess of 20 mph above the speed limit in Patrick County; reckless driving, endanger, disregard and continue to drive and endanger, hit and run and fail to stop in Danville; reckless driving, fraud, disregard and continue to drive and endanger, trespass, reckless driving, break and enter, hit and run, fail to stop, continuing to drive in excess of 20 mph above the speed limit, and assault and batter on a law enforcement officer in Halifax County.

