Obituaries

Willie Grant Jr., 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Howard Moore, 63, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Cecil Moyer, 51, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George W. Penn, 94, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Alice Louise Jones Riggins transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Joyce Enright Varn, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home on Devine Street in Columbia, S.C., with a reception immediately following.

Clory Witcher, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dwight Cecil Wright, 75, of Critz, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church in Stuart, Va. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wright family.