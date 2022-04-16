ROADWATCH: April 15-22

HENRY COUNTY

(NEW 4-15-22) * ROUTE 220 SOUTH RIDGEWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Construction will begin on April 25 for safety improvements on Route 220 South from VA/NC State line to Route 688 at mile marker 3.06. There will be a left lane closure in place until the work is complete. Completion expected October 2022.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

(UPDATED 1-28-21) * ROUTE 122 at ROUTE 636 ROUNDABOUT – This project is currently underway to construct a roundabout. The roundabout opened to traffic on Sunday, September 26. The project begins from 0.161 mile south of Route 636 to 0.090 mile south of Route 636. There will be periodic flagging between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and possibly after 6 p.m. The scheduled completion date is May 2022.

· The new roundabout is open to traffic. Drivers will continue to experience flagging and lane closures until the project is completed.

(UPDATED 4-1-22) * ROUTE 834 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS – Construction is underway on Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) from Route 670 (Burnt Chimney Road) to Route 616 (Scruggs Road) for safety improvements to include widening shoulders, adding rumble strips and guardrail as well as removing trees and brush to improve sight distance. Flagging operations will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work will be scheduled to avoid impacting morning or afternoon traffic at nearby Dudley Elementary School. The estimated completion date is May 2022.

(UPDATED 2-4-22) * ROUTE 775 CLOSURE – Route 775 (Iron Ridge Road) is closed to traffic as an emergency closure due to washout. The road will remain closed until further notice.

PATRICK COUNTY

(UPDATED 3-25-22) * ROUTE 58 LOVER’S LEAP PROJECT – Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Current work includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the project. While traffic impacts are limited in the east section, flagging operations will begin in the west section on Monday, March 28. Message boards are in place to alert traffic and drivers should expect delays. Estimated completion date is May 2026.

(NEW 4-15-22) * ROUTE 802 CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – Beginning Monday, April 25, 2022, a portion of Route 802 (Holly Tree Road) will be closed to through traffic from 1.06 miles north of Route 669 (Pedigo Ridge Road) to .88 mile south of Route 773 (Ararat Highway) for a bridge replacement over Clarks Creek. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday, May 6, 2022.

(NEW 4-1-22) * ROUTE 626 CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – Beginning Monday, April 11, 2022, a portion of Route 626 (Abram Penn Highway) will be closed to through traffic from .50 mile north of Route 694 (Hardin Reynolds Road) to .05 mile south of Route 798 (Homestead Lane) for a bridge replacement over a branch of Mill Creek. During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday, April 22, 2022.