The Nats beat the Pirats Friday night 7-2 improving to 4-5 on the season. They are tied with the Braves for second in the NL East and 2 ½ games behind the Mets. The Nats and Pirates play again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

The Mets lead the NL East, the Cards are atop the NL Central and the Rockies, Dodgers and Giants are tied at the top of the NL West. In the American League the Blue Jays lead the AL East, the White Sox are in front in the AL Central and the Astros are first in the AL West.