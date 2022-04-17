Sunny with a high of 67 today

National Weather Service

Dry high pressure will settle over the region Sunday then move to the northeast of the area early Monday allowing a cold air wedge to develop east of the Appalachians. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance will sweep across the region Monday bringing widespread rain to the area. The rain combined with the cold air wedge will result in an unseasonably cold and damp day across the region Monday. Dry weather with seasonable temperatures will return by Tuesday.

